Luck of the Irish Special Menu at Brennan’s | Foodies & Friends

Katie Stone sat down with Brennan’s co-proprietor Alex Brennan Martin. Highlighting some of the new renovations that still manage to keep the old familiar feel and traditions of the almost 60 year old Houston restaurant, Alex also explains what makes Irish whiskey special, and entertains us all with family St. Patrick’s Day stories and traditions.

After growing up in his family’s New Orleans restaurants, training at La Varrene, a prestigious culinary arts and hospitality school in Paris, and sharpening his skills in NYC at the Four Seasons and Maxwell’s Plum, Alex Brennan-Martin was tapped by his mother Ella to run Brennan’s of Houston. He thought the tenure would be temporary but instead fell in love with the city and raised his own family in Houston.

From March 14–17, Brennan’s is offering a fixed-price 3-course dinner featuring either corned beef and cabbage or fish and chips as the main course. A special green dessert awaits diners and includes a little "leprechaun trash".

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Discover more about Houston restaurants and their chefs -watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the Houston Restaurant Weeks YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston and support local restaurants. She created Houton Restaurant Week in 2003, which has now expanded to a 4 week-long dining experience. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Her final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, created The Cleverley Stone Foundation to continue her mother’s mission and legacy.

Houston Restaurants Weeks takes place August 1 through Labor Day every year.

Eat Drink HTX is a two-week-long charity dining event in February, developed for casual and fast casual restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops & food trucks.

Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event, Eat Drink HTX, is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas