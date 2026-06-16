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Lockdown lifted at Lone Star College-Tomball after visitor's 'threatening statement'

By
FOX 26 Houston
Tomball
Published June 16, 2026 3:22 PM CDT
Published June 16, 2026 3:22 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Lone Star College in Tomball was placed on lockdown Tuesday.
    • A visitor allegedly said they were going to get a rifle and return to the library.
    • Police say no weapon was found.

TOMBALL, Texas - The Lone Star College campus in Tomball was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a visitor made a "threatening statement" at the library, officials say.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

What we know:

According to LSC officials, an employee notified campus police that a visitor said they were going to get a rifle from their vehicle and return.

A lockdown was immediately issued. Officials say the visitor was intercepted by police, and no weapon was found.

What we don't know:

The person was not identified, and it’s unclear if they are facing any charges.

What they're saying:

In a statement, LSC said, "LSCS takes seriously and fully investigates all alleged threats to ensure the safety and security of our students, employees and facilities."

The Source: The information in this article comes from Lone Star College.

TomballCrime and Public Safety