League City to remove Flock license plate cameras after voters reject Proposition A

The Brief League City voters rejected Proposition A, leading city officials to begin removing automated license plate reader cameras from public roadways. Mayor Nick Long directed staff to immediately bag the cameras to halt data collection ahead of their official removal. The city is terminating its contract with Flock Safety and reallocating remaining funds toward alternative public safety measures.



League City is moving to pull the plug on its automated license plate reader program after residents voted against Proposition A.

According to League City election results, a majority of voters voted "no" to Proposition A, which asked whether the League City Police Department should continue using automated license plate readers at fixed locations on public roadways.

The backstory:

The City of League City confirmed it will follow the resolution passed by the City Council on Oct. 27 if Proposition A was rejected.

Although the council resolution outlines that the cameras must be taken down within 72 hours of the official election canvass on Nov. 17, Mayor Nick Long has asked that all the fixed-location ALPR cameras along public streets are immediately bagged and covered without waiting for the canvassing date.

After they are covered, the League City Police Department will no longer be able to record license plate information or share data with outside agencies.

FILE PHOTO. A low-angle view shows the underside of a solar-powered Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) public safety surveillance camera system. (Photo by Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

City lays out next steps

The full statement from League City is below:

The City of League City will be following the guidelines of a resolution approved by City Council at their October 27th meeting which outlines the steps to be taken if the majority of voters vote "No" on Proposition A regarding the use of automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras at fixed locations on public roadways for law enforcement purposes.

The resolution calls for the removal of the cameras with 72 hours of the official canvassing of election results at the Council’s November 17 meeting. However, League City Mayor Nick long has asked City staff to immediately cover or bag any of the City' s ALPR cameras at fixed locations along public roadways. Once the ALPR cameras are "bagged," LCPD will no longer be able to collect data or share information with outside agencies. Any data previously collected is automatically purged from the LCPD system after 30 days unless it has been retained as evidence for an active case. Similarly, data previously shared with outside agencies is retained for 30 days unless it has been preserved as evidence in an existing case.

As part of the resolution, the League City Manager is directed to review the City's agreements with Flock Safety and pursue amendments, partial termination, nonrenewal, or other adjustments as appropriate to implement the camera-removal requirements of the resolution. These actions shall include reviewing applicable agreements, providing required notices, exercising available termination or nonrenewal rights, pursuing negotiated termination where appropriate, and coordinating equipment return, account closure, and final contractual obligations. Any termination agreement, expenditure, or other action requiring Council approval shall be promptly submitted for consideration.

Consistent with the voters' preference to discontinue the use described in Proposition A, the City Manager is directed to identify funds available for reallocation after accounting for the City' s remaining contractual obligations. Staff shall develop recommendations to reappropriate those funds to alternative public safety measures that reflect community priorities.

In addition, the resolution directs the League City Manager to identify ALPR cameras installed or operated by or on behalf of homeowners' associations within City rights-of-way and notify the applicable associations and equipment owners that the cameras must be removed from the City' s rights of way. Staff shall establish removal deadlines as soon as legally and logistically feasible, consistent with applicable law and the terms of any existing permits, licenses, or agreements.