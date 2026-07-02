LBJ, Beyonce, Willie Nelson top this list of most influential Texans

article

The Brief The Chron put together its list of the 250 most influential Texans. The list spans politics, sports, food, entertainment and business. Chron surveyed its staff and ranked what they consider the top 250 Texans of all time.



As America gets ready to celebrate its 250th birthday, the folks over at the Chron put together a list of the 250 most influential Texans.

It's no secret that Texans have had tremendous influence over all aspects of America and American culture, from politics, to food, to entertainment, to sports there's likely been a Texan involved.

When considering their list, Chron asked their staff five questions:

How recognizable do you think this person's name is to the average Texan?

How important is this person to greater history (not just Texas)?

How important is this person to Texas history?

When you see this person's name, how much do you think Texas ?

Within their field/profession, how important is this person?

Top 5 most influential Texans as decided by Chron

Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th president of the United States. (National Archives / FOX Local)

1. Lyndon B. Johnson

According to the Chron, Johnson is the "personification of the glorious and messy enchantment that is the Lone Star State." Johnson's influence and effectiveness in state and national politics put him at the top of the list as a "towering original who shaped Texas, and the world, like few before or since."

A statue of Texas President Sam Houston is seen along Interstate 45 near Huntsville, Texas. (Texas Department of Transportation / FOX Local)

2. Sam Houston

Houston's role in the Texas Revolution, leading forces to victory at the Battle of San Jacinto in 1836 and ending the revolution, before becoming the first and third president of the Republic of Texas and finally serving as one of Texas' first U.S. senators and governor of Texas led the Chron to put him at second place on the list.

"Houston opposed Texas secession before the Civil War, which led to his removal from the governorship, but his legacy was cemented nonetheless as one of the most influential figures in Texas history," Chron said.

Icon and Houston-native Beyonce Knowles is seen at the 2026 Met Gala in New York. (Getty Images)

3. Beyoncé Knowles

According to Chron: "Beyoncé is one of Texas' most recognizable global ambassadors, frequently spotlighting the state's culture, style and Black Southern identity on the world stage. From references to Houston landmarks and local slang in her music to tributes to Texas traditions in projects like Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has helped redefine how the world sees the South."

They also point to her philanthropy and its impact on Houston communities.

Chron: "For many Texans, Beyoncé represents hometown pride, cultural excellence and the power of staying connected to your roots while achieving global success."

4. Willie Nelson

The outlaw country superstar made Chron's list at number four, citing his influence on the Austin music scene with albums like Shotgun Willie and Red Headed Stranger.

Chron also pointed to Nelson's work as an "environmental advocate, a leader in the marijuana legislation movement and a mascot of sorts for the kind of ‘weird’ Texas we all would like to keep around."

5. Stephen F. Austin

The "Father of Texas" made Chron's list at five for his role in bringing settlers to Texas territory in 1825. Though they point out, Austin's role in stopping the state's first attempt at succession from Mexico, they note he later joined the rebellion that led to Texas becoming a country.

According to the Chron, "having the greatest influence among early Texas settlers, his desire to promote the welfare of newfound Texans never wavered, even after his death in 1836."

250 most influential Texans

To see the full list of the 250 most influential Texans since 1776, head over to Chron.com.