Las Vegas man accused of setting woman on fire in random attack

A 39-year-old Las Vegas man faces multiple charges tied to incidents in Waukesha on Wednesday, Sept. 2 -- that included setting a woman on fire in a random attack. The accused, Joel Murn, faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Arson to a building

Arson other than a building (two counts)

Joel Murn

Murn was not physically in court on Friday, Sept. 4 because he refused. But the horrific details of this case have been made available in the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say Murn's family informed police he suffers from mental health issues due to a traumatic brain injury. Family members had only heard from him only recently in letters that started to sound angry, they indicated.

Amber Fuller, 30, identified by family as the victim of a Waukesha attack in which she was set on fire while walking her dogs

According to the prosecutors, Amber Fuller was walking her dogs just before 9 a.m. Wednesday when she saw Murn. She tried to cross the streets. But then he charged towards her -- and threw a liquid on her. She tripped and fell -- and that is when Murn allegedly set Fuller on fire. Fuller told police she was "fully engulfed in flames."

Fuller endured second and third-degree burns. She was innocent in all of this -- as detectives believe the suspect mistook her for a cousin he originally intended to kill.

Female set on fire in Waukesha

Murn is also accused of going to his grandparents' house and hitting his grandfather with his vehicle after lighting his grandfather's vehicles and shed on fire.

Murn remains in custody.

"I'm told Mr. Murn is refusing to leave the jail to come into the courtroom. We’re here for his initial appearance. He has not yet been seen by the public defender's office and he is refusing to come here today," said the Waukesha County court commissioner on Friday.

Murn is being held on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court next Wednesday, Sept. 9.