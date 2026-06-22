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Live: Fire burning in southeast Houston from recycling facility, fire now 3 alarms

By  and 
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Updated June 22, 2026 6:45 PM CDT Published June 22, 2026 3:10 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A bunch of tires are burning in southeast Houston.
    • A massive plume of smoke can be seen for miles.
    • Firefighters are at the scene.

HOUSTON - A massive plume of smoke is rising from a fire at a recycling facility in southeast Houston.

What we know:

The fire was reported near Kellogg Street and Manchester Street and is currently at three alarms. 

Large tire fire burns in Houston as fire chief speaks
Large tire fire burns in Houston as fire chief speaks

Large tire fire burns in Houston as fire chief speaks

The fire was reported near Kellogg Street and Manchester Street and is currently at three alarms. According to Houston Fire Department Chief Thomas Munoz, they received a call just after 2:45 p.m. at a recycling facility. Officials said it appears to be a large pile of tires, as well as debris, burning at the location. 

According to Houston Fire Department Chief Thomas Munoz, they received a call just after 2:45 p.m. at a recycling facility. 

Officials said it appears to be a large pile of tires, as well as debris, burning at the location. 

FULL VIDEO: Officials provide update on fire in southeast Houston
FULL VIDEO: Officials provide update on fire in southeast Houston

FULL VIDEO: Officials provide update on fire in southeast Houston

Authorities provide the latest information as a fire continues to burn in southeast Houston on Monday afternoon. 

Authorities said about an hour later, they upgraded the call to a 211 fire and additional firefighters and equipment were called out to the scene. 

According to Munoz, there are approximately 200 firefighters are currently on the scene battling the fire. 

RAW: Fire burning in southeast Houston near Kellogg, Manchester
RAW: Fire burning in southeast Houston near Kellogg, Manchester

RAW: Fire burning in southeast Houston near Kellogg, Manchester

A massive plume of smoke is rising from a fire in southeast Houston.

Fire officials said they are working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and HAZMAT to determine if there are any air quality concerns. At the moment, officials say there are no environmental concerns at this time. As a result, no shelter in place order has been given. 

Officials said they are actively fighting the fire and there are currently no plans to just let the fire burn out. 

Currently, no evacuations or injuries have been reported in connection with the fire. 

Officials stated there is a neighborhood in the area, but there is currently no danger to the homes in the area as that is being monitored by the fire department. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fire or how long it will be burning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the HFD incidents board and SkyFOX aerials.

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