Live: Fire burning in southeast Houston from recycling facility, fire now 3 alarms

The Brief A bunch of tires are burning in southeast Houston. A massive plume of smoke can be seen for miles. Firefighters are at the scene.



A massive plume of smoke is rising from a fire at a recycling facility in southeast Houston.

What we know:

The fire was reported near Kellogg Street and Manchester Street and is currently at three alarms.

According to Houston Fire Department Chief Thomas Munoz, they received a call just after 2:45 p.m. at a recycling facility.

Officials said it appears to be a large pile of tires, as well as debris, burning at the location.

Authorities said about an hour later, they upgraded the call to a 211 fire and additional firefighters and equipment were called out to the scene.

According to Munoz, there are approximately 200 firefighters are currently on the scene battling the fire.

Fire officials said they are working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and HAZMAT to determine if there are any air quality concerns. At the moment, officials say there are no environmental concerns at this time. As a result, no shelter in place order has been given.

Officials said they are actively fighting the fire and there are currently no plans to just let the fire burn out.

Currently, no evacuations or injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

Officials stated there is a neighborhood in the area, but there is currently no danger to the homes in the area as that is being monitored by the fire department.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fire or how long it will be burning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.