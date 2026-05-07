Kuykendahl shooting: Aggravated robbery suspect arrested, 1 shot and injured

The Brief One person has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Greenspoint during an aggravated robbery. The suspect was found in possession of a gun that appeared to have recently been fired and property belonging to the victim, he suspect was arrested for Aggravated Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.



One person has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Greenspoint early Thursday morning.

Man shot in aggravated robbery

What we know:

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies were called around 1 a.m. to an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex on Kuykendahl Road near Rankin Road.

When authorities arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The victim gave a description of the suspect to the deputies who began searching the area, officials say.

Harris County deputies were able to locate the suspect and detain them. The suspect was found to be in possession of a gun that appeared to have recently been fired and property belonging to the victim, according to the constable's office.

The suspect was arrested for Aggravated Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim is unknown.