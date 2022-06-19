Karbach Brewing Co. holds Father's Day event benefitting US veterans, service members

article

Father's Day kicked off Sunday and Houston's own Karbach Brewing Co. worked to ensure both dads and veterans were honored.

In collaboration with nonprofit Soldiers' Angels, the brewery launched its version of Homefront IPA with benefits going towards U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.

Dozens of attendees came out in support of the event, entitled Hops for Pops, which kicked off from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the brewery in Spring Branch.

"This was a really fun collaboration for us," Josh Lindsay with Karbach Brewing Co. said. "Me being a navy brat, my dad spent 10 years in the United States Navy, I saw that Soldiers Angels was doing a beer collaboration series. And I said, ‘hey, guys, we got to be a part of that.'"

Attendees also participated in fun activities, as well as a silent auction for two of the maple wood baseball bats used in the brewing process making their special IPA.

"We brewed a West Coast style IPA condition on orange peel and believe it or not unconditioned maple baseball bats, which was a first for me to put into a beer, but it turned out to be an amazing product," Lindsay added. "We got these baseball bats, and they were completely unfinished, and we looked at we said, 'we're going to throw these into the fermenter,' and that's what they told us to do, and so we did it; it turned out to be really tasty."

To learn more about the event, click here. To learn more about Soldiers' Angels, visit their website.