HPD: Police station was not target of gunfire that struck nearby trees

Authorities do not believe a Houston police station was being targeted when gunfire struck nearby trees.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, officers were in the parking lot of the Southeast HPD station around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when shots rang out. The gunfire struck trees by the parking lot.

No officers were injured.

Officers put out a “shots fired” call, and an HPD helicopter located a vehicle at a nearby park.

Chief Acevedo says a 20-year-old man had borrowed an AK-47 style assault rifle, and he took it to the park along with his 19-year-old brother and two girls.

The chief says investigators have determined the police station was not the target of the gunfire.

The 20-year-old has been charged with felony deadly conduct.