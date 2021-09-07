HPD: Man fatally shot after someone followed pickup truck from gas station in NE Houston

article

Police say a passenger in a pickup truck was shot and killed in northeast Houston after a group of suspects in another vehicle followed the pickup truck from a gas station.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Winfield and San Lucia around 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police believe the incident began at a gas station on E. Mt. Houston Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to police, three people were in the pickup truck at the gas station when a group of suspects in another vehicle drove up and said something to the people in the pickup truck.

Police say the pickup truck left, but the other vehicle apparently followed them to the intersection where the shooting occurred. Authorities say someone in the suspect's vehicle opened fire on the pickup truck.

The pickup truck fled to a nearby school parking lot and stopped. HPD and HFD responded to the scene.

Police say a backseat passenger in the pickup truck was struck by the gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are speaking with the other people who were in the truck and are looking for surveillance video.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP