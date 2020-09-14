HPD: Driver reportedly lost control while doing doughnuts, fatally struck woman

article

Houston police say a driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle while doing doughnuts in an intersection and fatally struck a woman who was walking across the street.

Police are searching for the driver in the deadly incident that occurred at Goodhope Street and Scott Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the woman was walking across the street when she was struck by a vehicle, possibly a green Ford Expedition, that was traveling westbound on Goodhope.

According to authorities, the vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the woman. She died at the scene.

HPD says witnesses reported seeing the driver of an Expedition driving recklessly and doing doughnuts at the intersection, lose control and then strike the pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or suspect driver in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

