Houston shooting: Juvenile shot near Hayes Road, taken to hospital, officials say

Authorities are trying to piece together what happened after a shooting near west Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but Houston police say a juvenile was reported to be shot in the 2200 block of Hayes Road.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The juvenile was taken to the hospital, according to officials, but there was no say on their condition.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information is released.