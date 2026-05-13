Houston senior receives new roof thanks to nonprofit, roofing company

The Brief Houston senior Christine Scott received a brand-new roof through the Senior Assistance Fund and community partners after struggling with roof problems for nearly a decade. Former Houston City Council member Dwight Boykins says his nonprofit has helped repair more than 600 homes for seniors since 2014. Dalco Roofing donated the roof, while local churches helped cover labor costs following recent hurricane damage.



For Houston resident Christine Scott, a new roof means much more than home repairs. It means peace of mind.

Scott received a brand-new roof through the nonprofit Senior Assistance Fund Inc., led by former Houston City Council member Dwight Boykins, along with help from Dalco Roofing.

10 years of trouble

What they're saying:

Scott says she had been dealing with roof problems for nearly 10 years and described the new roof as a "beautiful" blessing and a major relief for her family.

She says it was hard to manage the repairs on her own for years, but it became too difficult financially.

"I had leaks, and we did minor repairs, patching and things of that nature," Scott said. "I had homeowner's insurance and all, but then, they would come out and tell you, ‘It’s not enough damage,' and things of that nature."

Now, she says she is grateful to Boykins, Dalco Roofing, and everyone involved in making the project possible. Her message to others facing difficult situations: "Don’t give up hope."

Senior Assistance Fund

The backstory:

Boykins says he first created the Senior Assistance Fund in 2014 while serving on Houston City Council to help seniors in District D with minor home repairs at no cost.

Since then, the organization has helped repair more than 600 homes.

This year, Boykins says the nonprofit received a $10,000 grant from the Shanks Foundation in New York, helping identify 10 seniors in need of minor home repairs.

Boykins says nearly all donations go directly toward projects.

"Ninety-nine percent of the money goes to the projects," he explained, adding that the nonprofit has no salaries or overhead costs and relies heavily on donations, discounted contractor work, and community partnerships.

Growing support

Big picture view:

Boykins says local pastors from Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, The Luke Church, Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, and Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church stepped up to help after the latest hurricane season.

Those donations helped cover labor costs for the workers to cut down the trees at the homes.

Boykins says Dalco Roofing offered to donate 12 roofs — one each month — while churches contributed $5,000.

Brian Reid, general manager of Dalco Roofing, says the company has partnered with Boykins and the nonprofit for several years and was proud to help once again.

Reid says as the company has grown, it has become increasingly important to give back to the community.

Dalco Roofing installed a brand-new roof for Scott that is backed both by the manufacturer and the company itself.

Boykins says he is excited about the future of the program and hopes continued community support will allow the nonprofit to help even more seniors across Houston.