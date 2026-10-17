Toddler hit by vehicle at northwest Harris County apartment complex
HOUSTON - A two-year-old was sent to a hospital after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County.
Harris County: Toddler hit by vehicle
What we know:
Precinct 4 authorities say the scene is at the Shadow Ridge Apartments on Old Walters Road off Veterans Memorial Drive and Spears Road.
The toddler was taken to a hospital by paramediccs.
The driver is said to be at the scene and cooperating with the investigation.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office