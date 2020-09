Houston Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday, Sept. 9 around 10:45 a.m.

According to detectives, a man was shot outside of a gas station at 3354 Dixie Drive in Houston.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

There is no known information on the suspect at this time.