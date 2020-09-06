Houston Police investigate fatal shooting in southwest Houston

Houston Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 10 p.m.

Houston Police arrived in the 4800 block of Callery Creek Drive and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, the victim was shot following an altercation with another man at the residence.

Police say the shooter left the scene and went to a friend's house where he told the friend what he had done, the friend then convinced the shooter to return to the scene.

He was detained by officers when he arrived.

