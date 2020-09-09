Houston Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck on SW Freeway

Houston Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for a hit and run on Friday, Aug. 14, just before 9:30 p.m.

According to Houston Police, the victim was walking across the 6600 block of the Southwest Freeway service road in Houston when he was struck by a driver.

The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet Sonic or Spark.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Police say the suspect fled the scene, south on the service road, without rendering aid to the victim.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

Advertisement

The victim was taken to the hospital and sustained a pelvic fracture along with head injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.