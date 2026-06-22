Houston man accused of killing woman, shooting himself charged with murder

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The Brief Rony Arnoldo Alvarado Amaya, 24, has been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Angelica Loredo. He also allegedly shot himself and remains in the hospital.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

Houston police have identified a man who is accused of killing a woman and also shooting himself last week.

Rony Arnoldo Alvarado Amaya, 24, has been charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Angelica Loredo. Amaya remains hospitalized.

Woman killed in Houston shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported on Thursday afternoon at an apartment on Gustine Lane near Sapling Way in far southwest Houston.

Police say three children were in the apartment and heard their parents arguing in the next bedroom. They reportedly then heard a gunshot and ran next door to another family member’s house.

The relatives called police, who arrived to find the woman, Loredo, dead at the scene. Amaya also had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say Amaya shot himself and the woman.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.