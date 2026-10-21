New garage parking fee going into effect at Galleria Mall

The Brief The Galleria in Houston is said to start a new "modern parking system" for their garages. The fee ranges from $2–25, depending on how long you're parked. Some stores may offer parking validation.



The Galleria is ending its free garage parking with a new flat rate in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson.

New Houston Galleria parking fees

What we know:

A spokesperson from Simons Property Group says The Galleria will have a new "modern parking system designed to provide convenient parking for guests visiting to shop, dine, and enjoy the center."

A view from the second level of The Galleria mall Thursday, May 29, 2014, in Houston. ( James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Starting November 2, the garage parking rate will go as follows:

$2 to park for up to four hours

$5 for 4–7 hours

$25 for up to 24 hours

The group says some stores may choose to offer parking validation.

Employees will still be able to park for free in designated areas.

RELATED: Group caught on video biking through crowded Galleria mall

What we don't know:

Other details regarding the parking fees are not available at this time.