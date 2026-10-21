New garage parking fee going into effect at Galleria Mall
HOUSTON - The Galleria is ending its free garage parking with a new flat rate in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson.
New Houston Galleria parking fees
What we know:
A spokesperson from Simons Property Group says The Galleria will have a new "modern parking system designed to provide convenient parking for guests visiting to shop, dine, and enjoy the center."
A view from the second level of The Galleria mall Thursday, May 29, 2014, in Houston. ( James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Starting November 2, the garage parking rate will go as follows:
- $2 to park for up to four hours
- $5 for 4–7 hours
- $25 for up to 24 hours
The group says some stores may choose to offer parking validation.
Employees will still be able to park for free in designated areas.
RELATED: Group caught on video biking through crowded Galleria mall
What we don't know:
Other details regarding the parking fees are not available at this time.
The Source: Spokesperson for Simons Property Group