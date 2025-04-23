The Brief The ground stop has been lifted at Bush Airport on Wednesday. According to the FAA, the ground stop had been extended to 11 a.m. If you have a flight for Wednesday, check your flight status below to see if there are any delays.



A ground stop has been lifted at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after it was put in place due to weather conditions in the area for Wednesday.

Ground stop lifted at Bush Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration reported all departures to Houston's Bush Airport were grounded until 11 a.m. because of nearby thunderstorms.

However, there is a departure delay, averaging an hour.

What they're saying:

Bush Airport stated in a tweet on their X account:

"Weather conditions in the area may delay flights and some luggage. We ask for your patience as we work to run operations safely for everyone. Please monitor the status of your trip with your airline. Thank you and stay dry! "

Check your flight status

If you have a flight scheduled for Wednesday, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website: