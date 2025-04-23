Houston flight delays: Bush Airport ground stop lifted, departure delays; check flight status
HOUSTON - A ground stop has been lifted at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after it was put in place due to weather conditions in the area for Wednesday.
Ground stop lifted at Bush Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration reported all departures to Houston's Bush Airport were grounded until 11 a.m. because of nearby thunderstorms.
However, there is a departure delay, averaging an hour.
What they're saying:
Bush Airport stated in a tweet on their X account:
"Weather conditions in the area may delay flights and some luggage. We ask for your patience as we work to run operations safely for everyone. Please monitor the status of your trip with your airline. Thank you and stay dry! "
Check your flight status
If you have a flight scheduled for Wednesday, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website:
The Source: Information was gathered from the Federal Aviation Administratio website and Bush Airport X account.