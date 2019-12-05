Houston driver arrested for felony warrant & charged for possession Xanax

article

Deputies have arrested a driver after discovering they had an open felony warrant during a traffic stop early Thursday.

Constable Mark Herman's Office says the traffic stop happened in the 2000 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West.

The driver was identified as Rayshaun Johnson and was found to have an open felony warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Johnson's bond was set at $10,000.00 for the warrant.

Further investigation revealed that Johnson was also in possession of .38 grams of Xanax.

Bond and court information have not been set at this time.