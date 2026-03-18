Houston doctor's license suspended after child porn arrest

The Brief The Texas Medical Board has suspended the state medical license of Dr. An Q. Van. Records confirm Van was arrested in February on a child pornography charge. The suspension will continue "until the Board takes further action."



The Texas Medical Board has suspended a Houston physician's license after learning of his child porn arrest last month.

Houston doctor suspended for arrest

What we know:

The Texas Medical Board issued a press release on Tuesday stating that a disciplinary panel has suspended the state license of Dr. An Q. Van, MD.

The Board says the suspension comes after Van was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Harris County court records confirm the charge, accusing Van of at least having access to more than 50 "visual materials."

Van has since bonded out of jail for $80,000. His next court date is set for late April.

What we don't know:

Other details regarding Van's arrest are not available at this time.

What's next:

According to the Medical Board, there will be a suspension hearing for Dr. Van unless he chooses to waive it.

The suspension will remain in place "until the Board takes further action."