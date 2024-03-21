article

A suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a woman and the injury of a man in southwest Houston around 1:20 a.m. on March 10th.

Shanil Pradia, 27, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 338th State District Court.

The deceased victim has been identified as Ruthie McNeese, 35, while the injured male victim, aged 29, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to reports from the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at a Vegas Hookah Bar & Grill located at Southwest Freeway (South U.S. Highway 59). Upon arrival, they discovered McNeese unresponsive in the parking lot, having sustained a gunshot wound. She died at the scene. Additionally, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the arm and was subsequently transported to a hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Witnesses recounted that a dispute had begun inside the bar, which escalated and spilled over into the parking lot. It was during this altercation that gunshots were heard, prompting several individuals to run from the area.

Further investigation led authorities to identify Pradia as the primary suspect in the case. On March 20th, HPD South Gessner Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team officers arrested Pradia without any resistance. Subsequently, he was booked into the Harris County Jail on three felony charges.

Detectives have stated that they are not actively seeking any other suspects concerning the incident.



