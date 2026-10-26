Lawn crew finds skeletal remains in west Harris County

Skeletal remains are being investigated after they were found by Beltway 8 in west Harris County on Saturday.

Skeletal remains found near West Beltway 8

What we know:

The remains were reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in an area by the southbound side of the beltway, just north of Clay Road.

Police say a lawn crew in the area reported the remains. Officers responded to the call and found what they believe to be skeletal remains.

What we don't know:

The identity of the remains and the cause of the death are being investigated by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.