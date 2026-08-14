Another strike on Houston Avenue bridge shuts down Katy Freeway
HOUSTON - For the umpteenth time, multiple lanes are closed on I-10 in west Houston after an 18-wheeler's load struck the Houston Avenue bridge.
Houston Avenue bridge hit (yet again)
What we know:
TxDOT shared photos of the scene on social media at around noon on Friday.
Crews are handling the scene.
Drivers should expect delays.
What we don't know:
There is no estimate of when the scene will clear.
The Source: TxDOT Houston and Harris County Lt. Terry Garza