Another strike on Houston Avenue bridge shuts down Katy Freeway

For the umpteenth time, multiple lanes are closed on I-10 in west Houston after an 18-wheeler's load struck the Houston Avenue bridge.

Houston Avenue bridge hit (yet again)

What we know:

TxDOT shared photos of the scene on social media at around noon on Friday.

Crews are handling the scene.

Drivers should expect delays.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate of when the scene will clear.