Houston-area temperatures dip into 20s, low 30s Wednesday morning

Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s and lower 30s in the Houston area on Wednesday morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Harris, Chambers, Liberty, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Wharton, Matagorda and Jackson counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for Montgomery, Grimes, Walker, San Jacinto and Polk counties.

A freeze warning is issued when freezing temperatures below 32 degrees are expected for the first time of the season. A hard freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to drop below 25 degrees for the first time of the season.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 40s on Wednesday.