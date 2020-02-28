Houston 14-year-old missing since February 24
HOUSTON - 14-year-old Allure Smith has been missing since February 24.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red basketball shorts, and Nike slides.
If you have seen Allure or have information on her location, please call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons desk at 8832-394-1840.
