High-speed crash on Old Humble Road leaves one driver dead

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The Brief An adult woman died early Sunday morning after losing control of her car at high speed and crossing into oncoming traffic on Old Humble Road. The oncoming pickup truck struck the crossing car, but the driver and passengers inside the truck escaped the collision without injuries. The official identity of the deceased woman has not yet been confirmed, and the crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



A woman was killed early Sunday morning after losing control of her car at a high rate of speed and colliding with a pickup truck in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

Fatal crash on Old Humble Road

What we know:

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 14700 block of Old Humble Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told investigators that a passenger car was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle crossed over the center median directly into the oncoming northbound lanes.

A northbound pickup truck then struck the oncoming car, causing it to spin out before coming to an uncontrolled rest in the roadway, authorities said.

The driver of the southbound car died from her injuries at the scene. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Trevino stated that investigators believe the deceased is an adult female, but her identity has not yet been officially confirmed.

The driver and passengers inside the pickup truck were not injured in the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.