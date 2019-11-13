Help identify suspects who attempted to steal ATM from Houston pharmacy

article

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a group of suspects caught on surveillance video using a truck to break into a pharmacy and attempting to steal an ATM.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division are asking the public for information in a Burglary of a Building in the 9600 block of Westheimer Road around 3:45 a.m. July 16.

Authorities say five unknown male suspects used a truck to break in through the front door and attempted to steal the ATM but were unsuccessful. The suspects reportedly caused extensive damage to the machine and the front door of the building.

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

One suspect is described as a black male wearing green gloves and a black hooded sweatshirt. Another suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. The other suspects' faces were covered during the incident.

Anyone with information in this case can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.