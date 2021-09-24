HCSO: Man fatally shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in north Harris Co.

article

A man died after he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in north Harris County on Thursday night, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials say HCSO Homicide Unit investigators are in the process of filing murder charges against the ex-boyfriend for the death of Carlos Mena.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The shooting occurred in the 13100 block of Stonefield around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say Mena was in the parking lot with his girlfriend when they were approached by her ex-boyfriend. According to the sheriff’s office, the girlfriend told investigators that her ex-boyfriend shot Mena with a shotgun before fleeing the scene.

Mena was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS