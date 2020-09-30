HCSO deputies investigate after a man was found dead in street

article

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of a man's death that took place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 around 3:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to the 17000 block of West Little York at Brevis Lane in West Harris County and discovered a Hispanic man in his 20s lying deceased in the road.

A witness reported that she saw the victim stumbling around in the roadway.

After going to get her husband she heard a loud noise outside and came back to see the man lying in the roadway.

It was reported that a vehicle was seen driving away from the area but it is unclear if the vehicle was involved or not.

At this time authorities are waiting for the Medical Examiners Office to arrive so the body can be examined.

Police are still investigating to determine if it was an auto-pedestrian crash or foul play was involved.

