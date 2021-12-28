HCSO: 8-year-old girl grazed by bullet at north Harris County gym

article

An 8-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet during an exercise class in north Harris County on Monday night, authorities say.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. near Rankin Road and Imperial Valley.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was attending a class inside a gym when she was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says a stray bullet is believed to have entered the gym through an open door.

The girl's mother and four other adults were also at the gym at the time, according to authorities.

Sheriff Gonzalez says multiple shots were heard coming from the roadway area.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

