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Harris County man killed in shooting on McAulty Road

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Published  March 23, 2026 3:09pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed at a home on McAulty Road.
    • Homicide detectives are investigating.

HOUSTON - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in north Harris County on Monday.

What we know:

A man was found dead at a home in the 1900 block of McAulty Road, near Waverly Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time.

What's next:

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

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