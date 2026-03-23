Harris County man killed in shooting on McAulty Road
HOUSTON - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in north Harris County on Monday.
What we know:
A man was found dead at a home in the 1900 block of McAulty Road, near Waverly Drive.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
The man’s identity has not been released. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time.
What's next:
Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.