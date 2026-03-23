The Brief A man was shot and killed at a home on McAulty Road. Homicide detectives are investigating.



Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in north Harris County on Monday.

What we know:

A man was found dead at a home in the 1900 block of McAulty Road, near Waverly Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time.

What's next:

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating.