North Harris County residents reporting gas smell

The Brief Authorities say residents across northern Harris County reported smelling natural gas on Thursday. A Lone Star College campus was evacuated due to a reported gas smell, but has since been cleared. The source of the smell is being investigated.



Authorities are investigating the source of a natural gas smell that residents have been reporting in north Harris County.

‘Natural gas smell’ reported in Harris County

What we know:

Harris County Precinct Four authorities say residents in multiple parts of the precinct were reporting the smell of natural gas on Thursday.

One campus in the area, Lone Star College — Houston North Fallbrook, was evacuated shortly before 2 p.m. after a report of a gas smell. The campus has since been reported safe.

According to an LSC representative, the Houston Fire Department determined no gas coming from the campus, and it's believed the smell came from a gas leak in Channelview.

What we don't know:

The source of the smell has not been confirmed as of this report.

What you can do:

If you smell natural gas, Precinct 4 authorities say you should do the following:

Avoid open flames or sparks

Do not use electrical switches

Leave the area if the smell is strong

Contact local authorities or CenterPoint Energy immediately