North Harris County residents reporting gas smell
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating the source of a natural gas smell that residents have been reporting in north Harris County.
‘Natural gas smell’ reported in Harris County
What we know:
Harris County Precinct Four authorities say residents in multiple parts of the precinct were reporting the smell of natural gas on Thursday.
One campus in the area, Lone Star College — Houston North Fallbrook, was evacuated shortly before 2 p.m. after a report of a gas smell. The campus has since been reported safe.
According to an LSC representative, the Houston Fire Department determined no gas coming from the campus, and it's believed the smell came from a gas leak in Channelview.
What we don't know:
The source of the smell has not been confirmed as of this report.
What you can do:
If you smell natural gas, Precinct 4 authorities say you should do the following:
- Avoid open flames or sparks
- Do not use electrical switches
- Leave the area if the smell is strong
- Contact local authorities or CenterPoint Energy immediately
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office