Harris County fire marshals investigate fire at cleaning supply warehouse

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The Brief Fire crews from several agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at a chemical warehouse Friday night. Hazmat crews responded to UniClean America on Antoine Drive to monitor water runoff and air quality. Fire marshals have not determined a cause for the fire, but say they do not believe it is arson-related at this time.



Harris County fire marshals are investigating a two-alarm warehouse fire that happened Friday night in Houston.

What we know:

Fire crews responded just after 8 p.m. Friday to a cleaning supply business in the 12100 block of Antoine Drive containing numerous chemicals inside. Crews found the UniClean America warehouse fully involved.

Officials said wind helped spread the fire and caused at least smoke damage to four or five surrounding businesses.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire.

Hazmat crews monitor air quality, runoff

Hazmat teams responded to the fire to manage water runoff and monitor the air in the area.

Booms were places to help contain runoff and water tests showed a neutral pH level. Harris County Public Health also assisted with the runoff.

Crews are still working to identify the chemicals at the warehouse.

What we don't know:

Fire marshals are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but say nothing suggests the fire is arson-related at this time.