Harris County crash: 6-year-old child injured in auto-pedestrian crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Constable Deputies are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash involving a 6-year-old child.
What we know:
According to authorities, the crash occurred on Peachstone Place, near Ribbon Creek Way, just south of State Highway 99.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)
Officials said the 6-year-old child had injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials stated the child will be airlifted to another hospital for further medical care.
What we don't know:
Officials didn't provide the condition of the 6-year-old child.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4.