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Harris County crash: 6-year-old child injured in auto-pedestrian crash

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published October 13, 2026 7:14 PM CDT
Published October 13, 2026 7:14 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Harris County Constable Deputies are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash involving a 6-year-old child. 
    • According to authorities, the crash occurred on Peachstone Place, near Ribbon Creek Way, just south of State Highway 99. 
    • Officials said the 6-year-old child had injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Constable Deputies are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash involving a 6-year-old child. 

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Peachstone Place, near Ribbon Creek Way, just south of State Highway 99. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Officials said the 6-year-old child had injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Officials stated the child will be airlifted to another hospital for further medical care. 

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide the condition of the 6-year-old child. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4. 

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