Harris County crash: 6-year-old child injured in auto-pedestrian crash

The Brief Harris County Constable Deputies are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash involving a 6-year-old child. According to authorities, the crash occurred on Peachstone Place, near Ribbon Creek Way, just south of State Highway 99. Officials said the 6-year-old child had injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Harris County Constable Deputies are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash involving a 6-year-old child.

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Peachstone Place, near Ribbon Creek Way, just south of State Highway 99.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Officials said the 6-year-old child had injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials stated the child will be airlifted to another hospital for further medical care.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide the condition of the 6-year-old child.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.