Harris Co. stay-at-home order extended to June 10

​Harris County's stay-at-home order is being extended until mid-June.

Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed during a press conference on Thursday that the county's Stay Home, Work Safe order is now extended until at least June 10.

The new order conforms with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive orders and contain "social distancing guidelines."

The announcement came during Judge Hidalgo's news conference about a series of worker protection guidelines for retail stores and construction sites.

A stay-at-home order had been extended until May 20, despite the state's Essential Businesses Order expiring on April 30.

