H-E-B shortening hours, reducing some department services

H-E-B stores will be adopting new hours in order to increase product availability and to better serve their customers, the company said in a press release.

As of immediately, all H-E-B stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

"While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.," the company said.

H-E-B did not give a date on when the stores will return to regular operating hours.

The company will also reduce its services in their delis, bakeries and floral departments and say that customers will not be charged for canceled orders due to department closures.

"Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary. We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas," the company said.

