Ground stop issued at Bush Airport due to disabled aircraft on runway

The Brief There is a ground stop at Houston's Bush Airport due to a disabeld aircraft on the runway. At this time, the stop has been extended to 2:30 p.m. You can check your flight status below.



There is a ground stop at Houston's Bush Airport due to an issue involving an aircraft, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flights departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport are grounded due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.

Bush Airport ground stop

What we know:

At this time, the stop has been updated to expire at 2:30 p.m.

The advisory states the probability of an extension is medium (30-60%). Clearing a stuck aircraft can take longer than expected, so there is a decent chance this delay will stretch past 1:45 PM.

The grounding applies to departures from ZTL-ZHU. The centers covered include:

ZTL (Atlanta Center): Flights coming from the Southeast US (Georgia, Alabama, North/South Carolina, parts of Tennessee).

ZHU (Houston Center): Regional or short-haul flights originating within Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf Coast.

What we don't know:

The reason behind the aircraft being disabled is unknown.

What you can do:

Flying out of Bush Airport on Tuesday? Click here to track your flight.

What is a ground stop?

A ground stop means the FAA has temporarily ordered specific planes bound for Houston Intercontinental (IAH) to stay at their departure airports. They do this to prevent a massive traffic jam in the sky when an airport can't handle incoming flights.