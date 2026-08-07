Galveston officials: 'Please do not feed the raccoons'

The Brief A City of Galveston official is warning people against feeding raccoons on the island. Animal Services noted an uptick of reports of people intentionally feeding raccoons and people needing medical treatment afterward. Animal services are available for people to report animal bites.



The City of Galveston is advising people not to feed raccoons as they're seen often on the east end of the Seawall.

Galveston: ‘Do not feed the raccoons’

What they're saying:

The City of Galveston shared a video on social media earlier this week.

Animal Services Supervisor Josh Henderson says more reports have come in recently of people intentionally feeding raccoons, along with more reports of those feeders seeking medical treatment afterward.

Henderson says intentional feeding causes raccoons to go to more people for food, and they could bite or scratch a person if they don't offer any food or if the raccoon is startled.

Why you should care:

Henderson warns that raccoons have a high chance of carrying rabies and other diseases.

According to the City of Galveston, the shots needed to prevent infections are "painful and often very expensive."

What you can do:

Anyone who gets bitten by an animal in the City of Galveston can call the Galveston Marshal's Animal Service Division at 409-765-3702.

Animal bites in Galveston County can call the county's Animal Resource Center at 409-948-2485.