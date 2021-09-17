Funeral services planned for fallen Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui

article

US Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, who was killed in the line of duty in Kabul, Afghanistan will be laid to rest in a special ceremony in Riverside.

Memorial services are scheduled throughout the weekend and the community is welcomed to attend.

On Friday, a procession will be held at 2 p.m. The hearse will depart from Ontario International Airport and head towards the mortuary located at 11500 Arlington Ave.

The community is invited to line the streets along the procession route and pay tribute.

On Saturday, a memorial service will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside.

The memorial service will be livestreamed at Harvest.Church/live.

Nikoui is one of the 13 service members killed in the August 26 suicide attack in Kabul.

Two other Marines from Riverside County – Corporal Dylan Merola and Corporal Hunter Lopez – were also killed in the attack.

