Freedom Over Texas fireworks show to go on without live audience

Freedom Over Texas, Houston's annual Fourth of July fireworks show, will continue despite the pandemic but things will be very different.

This year, there will be no live audience.

According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, this year's celebration is being "reimagined" to uphold the health and safety of all Houstonians.

The evening will be headlined by Texan Pat Green. There will also be performances by other musical acts including the Houston Symphony, Trae Tha Truth and Bun B, nationally acclaimed mariachi band Mariachi Imperial De America, and Houston sibling Norteño trio Los Luzeros De Rioverde.

Other artists will join virtually, including Lyle Lovett, Josh Turner, La Mafia, and Hunter Hayes.

Of course, July 4th would be complete without a fireworks spectacle.

"Remember, we are not standing up a festival. But we will produce a grand fireworks finale, and I can promise you it will be very, very nice," Mayor Turner said.

The tradition of giving a home to a deserving combat-wounded veteran will also continue this year during the show.

Each year Freedom Over Texas donates a portion of the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank. This year, we will feature a “Text to Give” campaign to benefit the food bank and initiatives to help close the digital divide.

Freedom Over Texas will be held on July 4 from 7-10 p.m.