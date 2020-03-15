FOUND: 89-year-old Houston woman found "safe and sound"

article

UPDATE: Harris County Sheriff's Office reports Julia Scroggins has been found "safe and sound."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding Julia Scroggins, 89, who was last seen Sunday afternoon learning church.

The sheriff's office says the grandmother was last seen wearing a white/black dress, black shoes, and a black purse.

Scroggins drives a dark blue 2015 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate, LP-JNZ9003.

Anyone with information on Julia Scroggins' whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.