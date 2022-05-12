Florida woman tells deputy that getting arrested was on her 'bucket list'

article

A 19-year-old South Florida woman who fled from law enforcement in the Florida Keys told the deputy who caught up to her that getting arrested was on her "bucket list."

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas, from Homestead, was charged with fleeing and eluding, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy spotted the woman's Toyota sedan "speeding and driving recklessly" just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning on Card Sound Road in Key Largo. He turned on his lights and siren but said the driver did not immediately stop.

Douglas eventually pulled over miles later, at the intersection of Card Sound Road and Overseas Highway.

Before she was taken to jail, the woman told the deputy that getting arrested had been on her bucket list since high school.

