Fire breaks out at Tiffany & Co. flagship store in Manhattan

A fire erupted Thursday at the iconic Tiffany & Co. store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

The fire started in a transformer vault on the street and the smoke went into the basement of the building.

The FDNY recieved the call around 9:38 a.m., so there were no customers inside. Con Edison was also at the scene.

"We checked the inside of the building. We evacuated about 100 people or so from the building," Joseph Carlsen, deputy chief of Division 3 said.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

Carlsen said the Con Edison crews were repairing the underground electrical equipment that caught fire.

The fire was placed under control just after noon.

The store is currently closed, and it's unclear if it will open later Thursday.

The flagship store has been open since 1940 and recently reopened after renovation in April 2023.