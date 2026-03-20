Federal agents catch $1.3M in meth, coke, and heroin at Texas border

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The Brief CBP seized more than $1.3 million in drugs in two Laredo border busts. Cocaine and heroin were found in a truck; meth was hidden in buckets. Officials say the seizures highlight ongoing efforts to stop drug smuggling.



In two recent border crossing stops, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over $1.3 million in drugs being smuggled across the Texas border with Mexico.

More than $300K in coke, heroin

The first seizure happened at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo on Wednesday, March 11. CBP officers stopped a 50-year-old Mexican male driving a 2020 Kenworth box truck for further inspection, they said in a Friday release.

They said they found 10 packages containing 23.98 pounds of alleged cocaine and one package containing 2.33 pounds of alleged heroin, with a combined street value of $365,079.

What they're saying:

"This significant seizure of cocaine and heroin underscores the dedication and vigilance of our officers at the World Trade Bridge," said Port Director, Alberto Flores. "Our team remains committed to safeguarding our communities by preventing these dangerous narcotics from entering the United States. This accomplishment reflects the hard work and professionalism of our personnel and our ongoing efforts to protect the nation’s borders."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $365,000. (CBP)

Nearly $1 million in meth

The second incident happened at the Laredo Port of Entry on Monday, March 16 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. CBP officers referred a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection, they said in another Friday release.

This search reportedly found two buckets labeled as waterproofing acrylic containing a total of 107.71 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, with a total street value of $990,489.

What they're saying:

"The discovery of methamphetamine concealed within buckets highlights the fine detection tactics and attention to detail our officers employ every day," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "CBP’s unwavering commitment to enforcing the law and protecting our communities ensures that dangerous narcotics are kept out of our country."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at more than $990,000 inside plastic buckets. (CBP)