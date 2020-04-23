FDNY firefighter loses 5-month-old daughter to coronavirus

The 5-month-old daughter of a FDNY firefighter has died due to coronavirus.

According to an Instagram post by the FDNY Hispanic Society, Jay-Natalie La Santa died from complications due to the virus.

“One of the worst experiences as a parent is to go through the loss of a child. It is with extreme sorrow to announce the passing of Jay-Natalie La Santa (5 months) daughter of our newest member to the Department and to the FDNY Hispanic Society family, Jerel and Lindsey La Santa,” the FDNY Hispanic Society said in the post. “Rest in peace little one, God bless you. Please keep the La Santa family close in prayer and for peace during this difficult of times.”

La Santa’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the cost of her hospitalization.

“We call her the Warrior Princess because she fought Covid-19 like nobody's business!!!! Her fight inspired all of the nurses, doctors and staff members that knew her. Her purpose was served and she was called home on 4/20/2020. We thought we were having a baby, but had an angel instead,” La Santa’s family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

According to Daneille Monique, the organizer of the GoFundMe page, a virtual service will be held for Jay-Natalie on Facebook on May 2.