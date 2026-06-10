The Brief Houston police say two people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Fair Street in Acres Home. One suspect was able to get out of the vehicle and pistol whip at a third victim. According to Lt. Willkens, there are possibly four suspects.



Two people were shot and another injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in the northwest Houston area late Tuesday evening.

Acres Home shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens reports they were notified around 10 p.m. about the incident that took place on Fair Street in the Acres Home area.

Officials said a black Bronco pulled up to the area on Fair Street and began shooting at the three victims. One victim, 42, was shot in the leg and hand and another, 22, was grazed on the neck.

Lt. Willkens says one suspect was able to get out of the vehicle and pistol whip the third victim before getting back in the vehicle and driving off.

The man grazed in the neck was taken to Houston Fire Station 67 by private vehicle while the other two were taken by ambulance, police say.

All victims are expected to be okay.

According to Lt. Willkens, there are possibly four suspects.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.