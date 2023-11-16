In an unexpected turn of events at Molly's Mutt House, a popular pet shop and daycare center in the Heights, a would-be burglar met his match when he crashed through the roof and into the clutches of an attentive employee. The entire incident was captured on camera.

Alberto Martinez tells FOX 26 he was working an overnight shift at Molly's Wednesday night. While working on his laptop with headphones on, an intruder came crashing into the boarding area.

"I'm listening to the music, the music's bumping, and there's a moment where the music gets hype," says Martinez. "Then someone comes around the corner."

CRIME: Houston robbery: Man stole woman's debit card after shoving money in her face, police say

The intruder, seeking an unconventional entrance, stumbled before making his way to the front of the store, where he encountered Martinez.

Martinez says the unknown man claimed the back door was locked, and was stretching like he was supposed to be there - but with a mask on his face.

Molly Taylor, the shop owner, expressed her amusement, saying, "I mean, why wouldn't they come in a different way? I'm not sure what they were coming in for."

Despite the oddity of the situation, Martinez handled it calmly. He escorted the intruder out through the front door, locked it, and promptly contacted the police.

"We thought maybe since the vet clinic was next door, they were trying to get in there for drugs. I have no idea," says Taylor. She praised her employee for handling it well without it becoming dangerous.

While the burglary attempt left the animals in the boarding area unharmed, it did result in significant damage, including a dislodged AC unit and torn air ducts.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Damage left behind from a bizarre break-in at Molly's Mutt House, a pet shop in the Heights area.

This incident is not the first bizarre break-in attempt at Molly's. Surveillance video footage from 2013 featured two would-be burglars with comedic efforts.

Cameras show the moment two masked men kick in her office door and both get their feet stuck inside of it before running off with an inoperable laptop.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"All they had to do was reach in and unlock it," says Taylor.

As of now, the police have not confirmed the intruder's identity or whether he has been apprehended. Fortunately, the damages incurred will be covered by insurance. Molly's has been open for business for 19 years.