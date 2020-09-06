Emergency crews respond to hit and run, fire in Houston

Houston Fire responded to a fire that took place in the 4100 block of Boynton Drive. The fire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

When the Houston Fire department arrived they found a detached garage with some fire and smoke showing.

After an investigation, they discovered that a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole then crashed into the side of a garage and a fence.

According to Houston Fire, the vehicle caught fire which caught the garage and two cars inside the garage on fire.

It was reported by bystanders that two people were seen running from the crash.

Houston Police are currently investigating the situation.

